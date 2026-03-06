Scotiabank Has Positive Estimate for MongoDB FY2027 Earnings

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for MongoDB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $454.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.18.

MDB opened at $263.93 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,462.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.67.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total transaction of $4,178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,093,064.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $13,389,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 31.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

