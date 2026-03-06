Insider Selling: Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Director Sells $29,000.00 in Stock

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) Director John Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 482,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,073.60. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Genelux stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. Genelux Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Genelux during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genelux by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNLX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of oncolytic virus immunotherapies. Built on a proprietary vaccinia virus platform, the company’s programs are designed to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells while stimulating a systemic immune response. Genelux’s lead candidate, pexastimogene devacirepvec (GL-ONC1), is being evaluated in multiple indications, including peritoneal malignancies and head and neck cancers, where it is administered either intraperitoneally or systemically depending on the trial design.

Genelux’s pipeline leverages its experience with the GL-ONC1 construct to explore combination strategies with chemotherapy and immuno-oncology agents.

