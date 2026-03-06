Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells $12,588.93 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,588.93. Following the transaction, the executive owned 836,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,861.32. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sunrun Stock Down 3.1%

RUN stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.43. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,628 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 target price on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Glj Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.73 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.84.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

