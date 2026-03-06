Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) EVP Purchases $20,263.10 in Stock

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:AVBC – Get Free Report) EVP Nicolas Karmelek bought 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.59 per share, with a total value of $20,263.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,556.15. This represents a 20.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avidia Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

Avidia Bancorp stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $380.84 million and a P/E ratio of 79.04.

Avidia Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Avidia Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Avidia Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidia Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avidia Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avidia Bancorp by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period.

Avidia Bancorp Company Profile

Avidia Bancorp is the bank holding company for Avidia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small- to mid-sized businesses in the communities it serves.

Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.

Featured Stories

