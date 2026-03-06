SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) COO Acquires $16,830.00 in Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) COO Neil Viotto acquired 1,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $16,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $191,862. This represents a 9.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SRBK opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 million, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.55. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). SR Bancorp had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million.

SR Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. SR Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of SR Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered SR Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SR Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SR Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp during the second quarter worth $103,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides a broad array of banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The firm focuses on serving community markets and maintaining close relationships with individuals, small businesses and local institutions.

Its product suite includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking and savings, certificates of deposit and money market accounts. On the lending side, SR Bancorp offers consumer, residential mortgage and commercial loans, as well as specialized lending solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

See Also

