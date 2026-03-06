Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.251-1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.4 billion-$54.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.9 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on BAYRY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 8.51%.Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.251-1.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women’s health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

