Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.251-1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.4 billion-$54.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.9 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on BAYRY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.9%
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 8.51%.Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.251-1.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Here are the key news stories impacting Bayer Aktiengesellschaft this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Missouri judge gave initial approval to a proposed $7.25 billion Roundup settlement, a concrete legal-step that should reduce future liability uncertainty if finalized. Bayer’s $7.25 billion Roundup settlement gets initial OK from Missouri judge
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/news report Bayer advanced the Roundup settlement with preliminary approval from a Missouri court — another legal milestone that can meaningfully lower expected litigation overhang for investors. Bayer Advances Roundup Settlement With Missouri Court Approval
- Positive Sentiment: The Economist frames these developments as signaling an end to a long legal battle — a narrative that could lift sentiment if settlement momentum continues. Bayer spies an end to a long legal battle
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS of $0.18 met consensus and revenue of $13.24bn slightly beat estimates — no upside surprise but shows stable execution. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Company issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance of 1.251–1.400 and revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus, providing forward visibility but not a material beat. (Guidance noted in Q4 disclosures.)
- Negative Sentiment: The WSJ reports Bayer’s net loss widened after a €3.55bn litigation-related charge — a reminder that even with settlement progress near-term P&L and cash effects remain significant. Bayer Net Loss Widens on Weedkiller Litigation Charges
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings call commentary emphasized “solid execution” but a “heavy legal overhang,” underscoring continued uncertainty until settlements are finalized and approved. Bayer Earnings Call: Solid Execution, Heavy Legal Overhang
- Negative Sentiment: Sales headwinds from Xarelto and Eylea weighed on top-line growth in the quarter — a product mix/market challenge that could pressure near-term revenue momentum. Bayer Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Xarelto and Eylea Pull Down Sales
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.
In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women’s health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.
