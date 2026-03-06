BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

BRBR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 3.0%

BRBR stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 132.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 124.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho lowered its price target from $40 to $34 but maintained an "outperform" rating — the firm still projects substantial upside from current levels, which may support analyst‑driven buying interest.

Hagens Berman issued an updated investor notice alleging BellRing and certain executives committed securities fraud by misrepresenting the true drivers of 2025 sales growth; the firm highlights potential material shareholder losses and the March 23, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline.

Multiple national plaintiffs' firms (Pomerantz, Rosen, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Berger Montague, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Levi & Korsinsky, Kahn Swick & Foti, Bragar Eagel & Squire and others) are soliciting BellRing investors to join or seek lead‑plaintiff status in the class action covering purchases between Nov 19, 2024 and Aug 4, 2025; the concentrated wave of filings/solicitations amplifies litigation headlines and legal cost/settlement risk.

Multiple national plaintiffs’ firms (Pomerantz, Rosen, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Berger Montague, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Levi & Korsinsky, Kahn Swick & Foti, Bragar Eagel & Squire and others) are soliciting BellRing investors to join or seek lead‑plaintiff status in the class action covering purchases between Nov 19, 2024 and Aug 4, 2025; the concentrated wave of filings/solicitations amplifies litigation headlines and legal cost/settlement risk. Representative firm notice: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz and other firms specifically remind investors of upcoming deadlines and allege the suit relates to inventory issues, retailer destocking and a sharp prior stock decline — facts investors may view as evidence of operational/communication problems that could pressure valuation. Read More.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

