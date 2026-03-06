Mike Zoi Sells 6,500 Shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mike Zoi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $24,310.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,388,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,892.76. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mike Zoi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mike Zoi sold 40,535 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $163,356.05.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mike Zoi sold 11,675 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $44,014.75.

On Friday, February 27th, Mike Zoi sold 9,603 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $35,627.13.

On Thursday, February 26th, Mike Zoi sold 5,059 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $17,807.68.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Mike Zoi sold 9,362 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $33,515.96.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Mike Zoi sold 8,960 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $32,435.20.

On Monday, February 23rd, Mike Zoi sold 48,909 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $175,583.31.

On Friday, February 20th, Mike Zoi sold 4,959 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $16,315.11.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.79. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

MSGM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games, Inc is a publicly traded developer and publisher of interactive motorsport entertainment, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company specializes in creating officially licensed racing simulation titles and managing associated esports competitions. By focusing exclusively on the motorsport genre, Motorsport Games aims to deliver authentic digital experiences that mirror the rules, tracks and vehicles of real-world racing series.

The company’s core activities include the development of video games under licenses from major sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

