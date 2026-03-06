Solstein Capital LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after buying an additional 541,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,348,000 after buying an additional 115,158 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,516,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,786 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $353.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.34 and a 200 day moving average of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

