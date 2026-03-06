Solstein Capital LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after buying an additional 541,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,348,000 after buying an additional 115,158 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,516,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,786 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of TSM opened at $353.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.34 and a 200 day moving average of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC is accelerating construction of a new “mega fab” in Southern Taiwan to boost AI-focused capacity, a direct long-term positive for supply to hyperscalers and chip designers that rely on TSMC’s advanced nodes. TSMC Speeds Southern Taiwan Mega Fab As AI Demand Meets Valuation Debate
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Nvidia has reallocated production at TSMC from H200 chips for China to its next‑gen Vera Rubin hardware — good for TSMC if it means higher‑value, in‑demand wafers and continued utilization of premium capacity. Nvidia refocuses TSMC capacity as export controls stall China sales, FT reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector theme: analysts and ETF pieces continue to flag the multi‑hundred‑billion dollar AI buildout that underpins long‑term semiconductor demand, keeping TSM well positioned as the dominant foundry. The $650 Billion AI Surge Is Here—2 Semiconductor ETFs to Play It
- Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals reminder: TSMC recently reported strong margins and EPS, supporting the long‑term investment thesis even as short‑term flows create volatility. (See company filings and recent earnings release for details.)
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export controls and stalled China sales: multiple outlets report Nvidia has halted China‑bound H200 output — a sign U.S./China restrictions are limiting near‑term volumes and adding uncertainty to TSMC’s China‑exposed revenue. That political/regulatory uncertainty is a near‑term headwind. Nvidia Halts China Bound H200 Chip Output, Shifts Focus to Vera Rubin
- Negative Sentiment: Market flows and notable profit‑taking: global funds have trimmed the hottest AI bets and dumped Taiwan exposure, and some prominent managers trimmed TSMC positions — contributing to recent selling pressure and amplified volatility. Global Funds Unwind Hottest AI Trades as Inflation Fears Mount
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
