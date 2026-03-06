Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,843 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $172,475,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,145,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,685,000 after buying an additional 4,160,542 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4,497.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after buying an additional 2,680,417 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,413,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 156.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,238,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,823,000 after buying an additional 1,366,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.59 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is -636.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

