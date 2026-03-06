Travelers Companies Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Travelers Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Victory Capital comprises approximately 1.1% of Travelers Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 2,131.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 206.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

VCTR stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $374.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

