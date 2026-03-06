United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys Shares of 3,000 Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1,942.9% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $576,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,500.75. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leidos from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.18.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $175.65 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.92 and its 200 day moving average is $186.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Leidos had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

