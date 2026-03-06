Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY):

2/18/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $510.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Freedom Capital from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/17/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $415.00 to $429.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/13/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $475.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America Corporation.

2/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $529.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $495.00 to $408.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $570.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $529.00 to $462.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $500.00 to $465.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $479.00 to $376.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d-)” to “hold (c-)”.

1/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $472.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $530.00 to $529.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $529.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $535.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $2,227,692.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,315,464.20. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $523,584.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,993,955.90. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,923 shares of company stock valued at $18,072,087 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

