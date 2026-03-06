Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY):
- 2/18/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $510.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Freedom Capital from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/17/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $415.00 to $429.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.
- 2/13/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $475.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America Corporation.
- 2/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $529.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $495.00 to $408.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $570.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $529.00 to $462.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $500.00 to $465.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $479.00 to $376.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d-)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 1/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $472.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $530.00 to $529.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $529.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $535.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $2,227,692.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,315,464.20. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $523,584.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,993,955.90. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,923 shares of company stock valued at $18,072,087 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.
