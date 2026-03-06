Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3665 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
Four Corners Property Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 127.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance
NYSE FCPT opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.
The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Four Corners Property Trust
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.