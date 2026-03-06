Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3665 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Four Corners Property Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 127.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 38.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

