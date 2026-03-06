United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 25,475 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,242.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Baker Hughes by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. iA Financial set a $60.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.61.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $110,703.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,140.04. The trade was a 14.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria Georgia Magno sold 19,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,956.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,296.68. This trade represents a 56.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $2,322,692 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

