United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 15,671 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,671 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 9.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $65,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,238,000 after acquiring an additional 427,840 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $152.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.14 billion, a PE ratio of 242.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.02.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. HSBC upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.68.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

