Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 155,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 107,644 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $24.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Repsol had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Repsol SA will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low‑carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

