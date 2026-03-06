Sanmina Corporation $SANM Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,252 shares during the quarter. Sanmina comprises approximately 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned about 0.19% of Sanmina worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 572.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Sanmina Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $185.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $166,205.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,045.40. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,479.45. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.