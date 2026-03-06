South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. South Bow had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

South Bow Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SOBO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 165,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,766. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.29. South Bow has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Get South Bow alerts:

South Bow Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. South Bow’s payout ratio is currently 125.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Bow

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in South Bow by 780.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of South Bow by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in South Bow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOBO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on South Bow in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of South Bow from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, South Bow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on South Bow

About South Bow

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.