Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,173 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 42,658 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 212.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 172 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $251.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.88. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

