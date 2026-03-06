Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 107,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,950,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Philip A. Gelston sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,048.51, for a total value of $338,004.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,063.68. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $2,189.73 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,648.00 and a one year high of $2,264.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,116.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,970.04.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $39.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $379.45 by ($339.68). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.62%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WTM), White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

