Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 6,272,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 37,222,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BITF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bitfarms from $2.20 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.50) on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 144,593 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at $2,349,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at $19,834,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 512,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 369,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. is a publicly traded, vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker BITF. The company engages in the large-scale operation of cryptocurrency mining farms, leveraging specialized computing hardware to validate and secure the Bitcoin blockchain. By converting electrical energy into computing power, Bitfarms plays a critical role in processing transactions on the Bitcoin network and earning mining rewards.

Bitfarms operates data centers in several jurisdictions with access to low-cost, primarily renewable energy sources.

