LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.20. 461,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 856,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LG Display had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

