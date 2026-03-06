Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,356 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 167,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 202.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,905 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price target on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $66.97 on Friday. International Bancshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 39.04%.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 203.0%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.05%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, that provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services through its subsidiary, International Bank of Commerce. As one of the largest community banking organizations in the United States, the company serves retail, commercial, and corporate clients with a focus on relationship-driven banking.

The company’s offerings include deposit products, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, mortgage lending, trust and wealth management, and insurance services.

