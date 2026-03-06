SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.78, but opened at $22.37. SMC shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 41,461 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

SMC Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. SMC had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

