Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Issues Earnings Results

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 53.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

$2.24 billion of forward contracted revenue over the next 2.7 years with 99% contract coverage for 2026 and 81% for 2027, providing strong near-term cash flow visibility.

The company has materially delevered and built liquidity with a cash position of $637 million (including $164 million restricted), near net‑zero debt, a blended cost of debt of 4.49% and average debt maturity of 4.5 years, supporting flexibility and a higher dividend.

Executed a strategic fleet renewal by acquiring three 8,600 TEU eco‑upgraded sister ships for an aggregate $90 million (funded largely by sales of older vessels), described as a de‑risked, high‑upside "3‑for‑the‑price‑of‑1" opportunity.

Heightened geopolitical and regulatory risk—including disruptions in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz, potential port fees and delayed IMO rules—is fragmenting trade, increasing volatility and operational risk despite supporting demand for mid‑size ships.

NYSE GSL opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

Q4 results beat marginally and showed strong profitability: EPS $2.32 vs. $2.31 consensus, revenue +4.7% YoY, net margin ~53.6% and ROE ~24% — confirms high cash conversion and supports returns to shareholders.

Very high forward contract cover for charter revenues — 99% of 2026 and 81% of 2027 — gives revenue/cashflow visibility and reduces near‑term charter‑rate volatility risk.

Management highlighted materially higher return of capital year‑over‑year (dividends/buybacks), signaling confidence in free cash flow and supporting the equity valuation.

Management outlined a strategic fleet renewal program (presentation and call highlights) aimed at modernizing the fleet and extending long‑term optionality — beneficial long term but may involve near‑term deployment decisions and capital allocation choices.

Full earnings call/transcript and slide deck are available for details on charter profile, capex and capital return mechanics — useful for investors modeling forward cash flows.

The EPS beat was minimal (+$0.01) and the high degree of forward cover, while lowering downside, can cap upside if spot charter rates rise materially; that combination limits near‑term upside surprises.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) is a Bermuda-based containership charter owner focused on acquiring, owning and leasing modern, fuel-efficient vessels to major liner operators. Founded in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange the same year, the company’s fleet primarily comprises post-Panamax containerships designed to serve the high-volume Asia–Europe and transpacific shipping lanes. By specializing in long-term charter agreements, Global Ship Lease aims to maintain stable revenue streams and minimize spot-market volatility.

The company’s business model centers on negotiating multi-year time charters with leading global shipping lines.

