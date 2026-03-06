TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

