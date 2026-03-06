Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. $KYTX Stake Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.38% of Kyverna Therapeutics worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KYTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ KYTX opened at $8.39 on Friday. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $367.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $999,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 869,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,877.50. The trade was a 18.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Karen Marie Walker sold 23,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $292,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 22,636 shares in the company, valued at $276,159.20. This represents a 51.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T‐cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen‐specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company’s lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

