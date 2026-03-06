US Bancorp DE Has $1.27 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFG. Weiss Ratings lowered American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.8%

AFG stock opened at $131.67 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.47. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.30%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $222,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,160.10. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.