VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 555 to GBX 570 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.00% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on VAALCO Energy from GBX 530 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, VAALCO Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 560.
VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.
The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 MMBBL of crude oil and of which the Company holds operational control.
