VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 555 to GBX 570 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on VAALCO Energy from GBX 530 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, VAALCO Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 560.

LON:EGY traded down GBX 5 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 329.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 302.91. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 250.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £390.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.17.

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 MMBBL of crude oil and of which the Company holds operational control.

