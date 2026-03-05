JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Stock Price

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNF. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Knife River from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Knife River from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Knife River from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of Knife River stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.94. 528,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. Knife River has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $755.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.60 million. Knife River had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knife River will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNF. DMKC Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Knife River by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Knife River by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Knife River by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

