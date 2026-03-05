MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
MFA Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
MFA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 1,060,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,034. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.57.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.
MFA Financial’s investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.
