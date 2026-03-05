ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $8.50 price target on ChargePoint and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 947,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.40. ChargePoint has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $27,561.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,237.37. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jagdeep Ca Singh sold 4,832 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $33,775.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,142.73. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $88,534 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in ChargePoint by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that designs, develops and markets charging hardware, software and services. The company’s portfolio includes Level 2 AC charging stations for residential, commercial and fleet applications, as well as DC fast charging systems suited for retail, hospitality and public use. ChargePoint’s integrated platform enables site hosts to manage charging infrastructure through cloud-based monitoring, analytics and billing tools, while EV drivers access and control charging sessions via a mobile app or RFID card.

Since its founding in 2007 and headquarters in Campbell, California, ChargePoint has built one of the largest open EV charging networks in the world.

