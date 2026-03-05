Short Interest in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Drops By 13.4%

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,702,308 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 29th total of 21,583,987 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,929,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,929,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,195,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,013,229. Newmont has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $136.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 285,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2,417.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

