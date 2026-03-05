Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,502. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

