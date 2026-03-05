Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) Short Interest Down 14.5% in February

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 52,479 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 29th total of 61,385 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Local Bounti

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

Local Bounti Stock Down 5.2%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Outfitters Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Local Bounti by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 30,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 564.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 194,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 165,403 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOCL traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.13. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

Local Bounti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Local Bounti Inc is a technology-driven indoor farming company that cultivates non-GMO leafy greens, microgreens and culinary herbs in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities. By leveraging its proprietary Hybrid Growing System, the company maintains precise control over lighting, temperature and nutrient delivery, enabling year-round production of high-quality produce free from pesticides and seasonality constraints.

Headquartered in Montana, Local Bounti operates multiple cultivation centers across the United States, each designed to maximize water efficiency and minimize land use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.