Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.5 billion.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,547,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,170,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $110.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler AI spending could lift results — Several previews say continued hyperscaler buildouts of AI data centers should boost Marvell’s revenue (data‑center and custom AI silicon are expected to be the key drivers). Read More.

Hyperscaler AI spending could lift results — Several previews say continued hyperscaler buildouts of AI data centers should boost Marvell’s revenue (data‑center and custom AI silicon are expected to be the key drivers). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition and tech roadmap strengthen AI/datacenter positioning — Marvell completed the Celestial AI deal and highlighted PCIe 8.0 SerDes, expanding optical interconnect and high‑bandwidth capabilities that tie directly to hyperscaler needs. Read More.

Acquisition and tech roadmap strengthen AI/datacenter positioning — Marvell completed the Celestial AI deal and highlighted PCIe 8.0 SerDes, expanding optical interconnect and high‑bandwidth capabilities that tie directly to hyperscaler needs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus expects a strong quarter — Several outlets cite analyst models projecting Q4 revenue and EPS above year‑ago levels (data center revenue forecasts are a focal point). Positive revisions from some analysts have supported optimism into the print. Read More.

Analyst consensus expects a strong quarter — Several outlets cite analyst models projecting Q4 revenue and EPS above year‑ago levels (data center revenue forecasts are a focal point). Positive revisions from some analysts have supported optimism into the print. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview and live coverage — Traders are watching earnings call timing, guidance detail, and any management commentary; live blogs and options‑market coverage are building expectations but not yet decisive. Read More.

Earnings preview and live coverage — Traders are watching earnings call timing, guidance detail, and any management commentary; live blogs and options‑market coverage are building expectations but not yet decisive. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and peer cues factor into positioning — Options commentary notes MRVL will report after Broadcom’s strong AI‑led print, so traders may use earnings as a volatility event rather than a directional thesis. Read More.

Options and peer cues factor into positioning — Options commentary notes MRVL will report after Broadcom’s strong AI‑led print, so traders may use earnings as a volatility event rather than a directional thesis. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade raises near‑term pressure — Zacks downgraded Marvell to “strong sell,” and related coverage flagged downside reaction after the downgrade; that contributed to weaker intraday sentiment. Read More.

Analyst downgrade raises near‑term pressure — Zacks downgraded Marvell to “strong sell,” and related coverage flagged downside reaction after the downgrade; that contributed to weaker intraday sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Customer concentration and guidance risk — Coverage warns that while hyperscaler demand is a tailwind, heavy reliance on a few large customers increases sensitivity to guidance slips or order timing, making post‑earnings moves potentially volatile. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Articles

