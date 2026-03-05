Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Range Resources (RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/5/2026 – Range Resources had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Range Resources had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – Range Resources was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c)” to “buy (b)”.
- 2/26/2026 – Range Resources had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Range Resources was upgraded by TD Cowen to “hold”.
- 1/23/2026 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Range Resources was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 1/16/2026 – Range Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from $44.00.
- 1/14/2026 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Range Resources was given a new $43.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Range Resources was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from $46.00.
- 1/12/2026 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Range Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.
The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.
