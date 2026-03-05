Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Range Resources (RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2026 – Range Resources had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Range Resources had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Range Resources was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c)” to “buy (b)”.

2/26/2026 – Range Resources had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Range Resources was upgraded by TD Cowen to “hold”.

1/23/2026 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Range Resources was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

1/16/2026 – Range Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from $44.00.

1/14/2026 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Range Resources was given a new $43.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Range Resources was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from $46.00.

1/12/2026 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

