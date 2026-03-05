Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Edison International (EIX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edison International (NYSE: EIX):

3/5/2026 – Edison International had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Edison International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley.

2/20/2026 – Edison International had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $71.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Edison International was given a new $79.00 price target by Mizuho.

2/19/2026 – Edison International had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2026 – Edison International was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/13/2026 – Edison International was downgraded by UBS Group AG from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up from $70.00.

1/28/2026 – Edison International had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Edison International had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Edison International had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Edison International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley.

1/20/2026 – Edison International was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “equal weight” to “underweight”. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from $56.00.

1/16/2026 – Edison International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

1/15/2026 – Edison International was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/7/2026 – Edison International was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

