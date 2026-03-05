Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Edison International (EIX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edison International (NYSE: EIX):
- 3/5/2026 – Edison International had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Edison International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley.
- 2/20/2026 – Edison International had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $71.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2026 – Edison International was given a new $79.00 price target by Mizuho.
- 2/19/2026 – Edison International had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2026 – Edison International was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/13/2026 – Edison International was downgraded by UBS Group AG from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up from $70.00.
- 1/28/2026 – Edison International had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Edison International had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Edison International had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Edison International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley.
- 1/20/2026 – Edison International was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “equal weight” to “underweight”. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from $56.00.
- 1/16/2026 – Edison International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.
- 1/15/2026 – Edison International was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 1/7/2026 – Edison International was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
Edison International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.
The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.
