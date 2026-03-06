Proficient Auto Logistics’ (PAL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proficient Auto Logistics

NASDAQ:PAL opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.44. Proficient Auto Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 77.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 44.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies.

