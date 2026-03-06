Morgan Stanley Cuts ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $7.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.40 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. ADT had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in ADT by 29.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,480 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Further Reading

