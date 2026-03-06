BLZRU’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 9th (NASDAQ:BLZRU)

BLZRU’s (NASDAQ:BLZRU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 9th. BLZRU had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of BLZRU’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
BLZRU Price Performance
BLZRU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23. BLZRU has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
About BLZRU
