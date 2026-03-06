BLZRU’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 9th (NASDAQ:BLZRU)

BLZRU’s (NASDAQ:BLZRU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 9th. BLZRU had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of BLZRU’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

BLZRU Price Performance

BLZRU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23. BLZRU has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

About BLZRU

We are a blank check company incorporated in June 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

