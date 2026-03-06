Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $447.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $407.00 to $447.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $563.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $420.00 price objective on Ferrari and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.61.

RACE opened at $357.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $328.00 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.62.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $3.615 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 99.0%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.7% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,990,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,189,000 after purchasing an additional 916,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,388,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Ferrari by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,754,000 after buying an additional 330,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,907,000 after buying an additional 1,039,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ferrari by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,109,000 after buying an additional 771,039 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

