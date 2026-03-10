Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 235,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 80,681 shares.The stock last traded at $31.8250 and had previously closed at $31.30.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $527.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Ellsworth, Maine, and the parent of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services, including deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, wealth management, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking solutions. Its subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, operates branches across Maine and eastern New Hampshire, serving both individual and business clients with a focus on community banking relationships.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Bar Harbor Bankshares has built its presence along the coast of Maine, extending from Casco Bay to Downeast communities, and into neighboring New Hampshire markets.

