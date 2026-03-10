Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Shares Up 8.5% – Here’s Why

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $48.88. 281,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 432,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

MAZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

In other Maze Therapeutics news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 72,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $2,936,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,503 shares in the company, valued at $426,001.68. This trade represents a 87.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $8,254,792 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAZE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Maze Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

