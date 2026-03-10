Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.1050. 970,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,997,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CWH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Camping World alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWH

Camping World Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $727.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 911,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 231,834 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Camping World by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,134,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after buying an additional 2,283,331 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 390,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 117,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after buying an additional 76,441 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.