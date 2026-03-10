William Floydd Purchases 120 Shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider William Floydd purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £150.

William Floydd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, William Floydd acquired 130 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 per share, with a total value of £198.90.

On Monday, January 12th, William Floydd bought 106 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 per share, for a total transaction of £150.52.

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock traded up GBX 4.30 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125.70. 454,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £322.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.50.

Crest Nicholson ( LON:CRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, analysts expect that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

CRST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

