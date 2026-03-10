Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total transaction of £28,425.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381, for a total transaction of £34,290.

On Wednesday, March 4th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382, for a total value of £28,650.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, David John Braben sold 7,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total transaction of £26,600.

On Monday, March 2nd, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390, for a total transaction of £19,500.

On Friday, February 27th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total transaction of £40,700.

On Thursday, February 26th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £401.61, for a total transaction of £6,024,150.

Shares of LON:FDEV traded up GBX 10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 382.50. The company had a trading volume of 79,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 446.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of £138.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. Frontier Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 180 and a twelve month high of GBX 588.56.

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current year.

FDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 550 to GBX 600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 608.33.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

