Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $585.00 at Citigroup

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $575.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. UBS Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.18.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $45.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $506.41. 1,315,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.50 and a 200-day moving average of $435.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total transaction of $2,137,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,088,752.07. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total transaction of $930,529.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,993.02. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,156 shares of company stock worth $42,845,497. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,593,974,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,689,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,316,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,850,544,000 after acquiring an additional 763,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,097,000 after purchasing an additional 520,949 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Povetacicept RAINIER interim analysis met primary and all secondary endpoints, showing meaningful benefit in IgA nephropathy — a potential new commercial franchise that could diversify Vertex’s revenue stream. Vertex Announces Positive Week 36 Interim Analysis Results

Povetacicept RAINIER interim analysis met primary and all secondary endpoints, showing meaningful benefit in IgA nephropathy — a potential new commercial franchise that could diversify Vertex’s revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Major analysts raised targets or initiated coverage after the results: Oppenheimer to $600 (Outperform), Jefferies initiated Buy at $580, HC Wainwright raised target to $641, and BMO/William Blair reaffirmed bullish views — signaling increased street confidence in upside from povetacicept and longer-term cash flows. Analyst Coverage & Price Target Moves

Major analysts raised targets or initiated coverage after the results: Oppenheimer to $600 (Outperform), Jefferies initiated Buy at $580, HC Wainwright raised target to $641, and BMO/William Blair reaffirmed bullish views — signaling increased street confidence in upside from povetacicept and longer-term cash flows. Neutral Sentiment: News and market commentary noted Vertex as a premarket leader and discussed valuation after the move; these pieces provide context for momentum but don’t add new clinical or commercial data. S&P 500 Futures Steady; Vertex Leads

News and market commentary noted Vertex as a premarket leader and discussed valuation after the move; these pieces provide context for momentum but don’t add new clinical or commercial data. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage discussing whether the stock remains fairly valued after recent moves may temper near-term upside if investors reassess multiples versus delivery timelines for a new kidney franchise. Is Vertex Still Fairly Priced?

Coverage discussing whether the stock remains fairly valued after recent moves may temper near-term upside if investors reassess multiples versus delivery timelines for a new kidney franchise. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed only a tiny EPS miss (Feb quarter: $5.03 vs. $5.05 expected) — a reminder that CF franchise growth and near-term financials still matter while new-kidney commercialization timelines, regulatory reviews and competitive dynamics (other IgAN programs) present execution risk.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

