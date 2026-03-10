Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 3. 1,745,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,099% from the average session volume of 145,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -327.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.54.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

